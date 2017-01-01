- Calories per serving 242
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 159mg
- Calcium per serving 130mg
Rustic Onion Soup
Onion and shallot's rustic flavors shine in this flavorful soup.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a 4-quart pot over moderate heat. Add the next 4 ingredients (through thyme); cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 16 minutes or until the onions begin to color.
Uncover and cook, stirring, 10 minutes or until onions are golden.
Stir in flour; cook for 2 minutes. Pour vermouth carefully into pan from measuring cup, scraping browned bits from bottom of pan. Cook 2 minutes more or until liquid is almost gone. Add broth, 2 cups water, Worcestershire, and Parmesan cheese. Bring to a simmer; cook 20 minutes.
Remove bay leaf, and ladle soup into bowls. Top each with sour cream and sprinkle of black pepper. Serve.
Time-saver alert! Make a double batch of this soup and freeze in an airtight container for up to three months. Just thaw, heat, and serve for a last-minute dinner.