- Calories per serving 449
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 67mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 163mg
- Calcium per serving 184mg
Chicken With Peppers, Broccolini, and Basil
This easy chicken one-dish meal features stir-fried chicken served alongside steamed broccolini and whole wheat couscous.
How to Make It
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add broccolini; cook 3 minutes or until tender. Add 2 cups cooking water and couscous to bowl; cover and let stand 15 minutes. Drain broccolini; transfer to plate.
Place wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Cook pepper, onion, and garlic, stirring, 4 minutes. Transfer to bowl; cover.
Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to wok; cook chicken 4 minutes, stirring, or until almost cooked through. Add 1 tablespoon vinegar; cook 1 minute more or until chicken is cooked through.
Uncover couscous; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and half of basil.
Top platter with peppers, chicken, broccolini, almonds, and remaining basil. Serve with couscous.