Chicken With Peppers, Broccolini, and Basil

John Kernick
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup couscous, 3/4 cup chicken mixture, and 1/4 of broccolini)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This easy chicken one-dish meal features stir-fried chicken served alongside steamed broccolini and whole wheat couscous.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound broccolini, stems trimmed
  • 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat couscous
  • 3 teaspoons peanut oil, divided
  • 2 large red bell peppers, cut into 1/4-inch pieces, divided
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, divided
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn and divided
  • 3 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 449
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 163mg
  • Calcium per serving 184mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add broccolini; cook 3 minutes or until tender. Add 2 cups cooking water and couscous to bowl; cover and let stand 15 minutes. Drain broccolini; transfer to plate.

Step 2

Place wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Cook pepper, onion, and garlic, stirring, 4 minutes. Transfer to bowl; cover.

Step 3

Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to wok; cook chicken 4 minutes, stirring, or until almost cooked through. Add 1 tablespoon vinegar; cook 1 minute more or until chicken is cooked through.

Step 4

Uncover couscous; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and half of basil.

Step 5

Top platter with peppers, chicken, broccolini, almonds, and remaining basil. Serve with couscous.

