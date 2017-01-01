Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 teaspoon oil and mushrooms; cook, stirring, about 3 minutes. Transfer to plate; cover.

Step 2 Add 1 tablespoon oil to wok, and cook pork 2 minutes, turning often. Stir in 2 tablespoons hoisin and 1 teaspoon ginger. Cook, turning, 2 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to plate; cover.

Step 3 Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to wok. Cook bok choy with remaining 1 teaspoon ginger, stirring often, 2 minutes or until almost tender. Add 1/4 cup water, grapefruit juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon hoisin; cook 2 minutes or until tender. Turn off heat.