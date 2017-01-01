Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

John Kernick
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups noodles and 3/4 cup tofu and eggplant)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 14 minutes; Stand: 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 7 ounces extra-firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices, then halved
  • 1/2 pound eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2 cups)
  • 3 tablespoons miso paste
  • 3 teaspoons finely chopped garlic, divided
  • 4 teaspoons peanut oil, divided
  • 6 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
  • 10 ounce napa (Chinese) cabbage, cored and sliced (4 cups)
  • 8 ounces hot cooked soba noodles
  • 1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 4 scallions, halved lengthwise and cut into 2-inch-long matchsticks

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 202
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 571mg
  • Calcium per serving 74mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dry tofu between paper towels 20 minutes. Toss tofu and eggplant in separate bowls with 1 1/2 tablespoons miso and 1 teaspoon garlic each.

Step 2

Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add 2 teaspoons peanut oil. Cook the tofu, stirring, 3 minutes or until golden. Transfer to plate, and add 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice; cover.

Step 3

Add remaining 2 teaspoons peanut oil to wok, and cook eggplant 2 minutes or until golden. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice; cover and cook 2 minutes or until tender. Transfer to plate; cover.

Step 4

Add cabbage, 1/4 cup water, and remaining 1 teaspoon garlic to wok; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cover; cook 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl; keep warm.

Step 5

Add 1/4 cup water, soba, and remaining 3 tablespoons lime juice to wok; stir 1 minute or until hot. Remove wok from heat, and toss mixture with sesame oil and scallions. Divide soba and cabbage among 4 bowls. Top with tofu and eggplant.

