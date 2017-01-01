- Calories per serving 202
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 571mg
- Calcium per serving 74mg
Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 14 minutes; Stand: 20 minutes.
How to Make It
Dry tofu between paper towels 20 minutes. Toss tofu and eggplant in separate bowls with 1 1/2 tablespoons miso and 1 teaspoon garlic each.
Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; add 2 teaspoons peanut oil. Cook the tofu, stirring, 3 minutes or until golden. Transfer to plate, and add 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice; cover.
Add remaining 2 teaspoons peanut oil to wok, and cook eggplant 2 minutes or until golden. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice; cover and cook 2 minutes or until tender. Transfer to plate; cover.
Add cabbage, 1/4 cup water, and remaining 1 teaspoon garlic to wok; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cover; cook 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl; keep warm.
Add 1/4 cup water, soba, and remaining 3 tablespoons lime juice to wok; stir 1 minute or until hot. Remove wok from heat, and toss mixture with sesame oil and scallions. Divide soba and cabbage among 4 bowls. Top with tofu and eggplant.