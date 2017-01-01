Sour Cream Pound Cake With Mixed Berries

John Kernick
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Bethenny Frankel
March 2016

This pound cake is made with healthier ingredients than most cakes. It calls for Greek yogurt, fat-free sour cream, a mashed banana, oat flour, and it's topped with mixed berries.

Ingredients

  • 1 stick butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 banana, mashed
  • 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt, such as Fage
  • 1/2 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 3 eggs
  • 3 egg whites
  • 3 cups oat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 cups fresh mixed berries
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 403
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 170mg
  • Calcium per serving 62mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2

Cream butter and sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed 1 minute or until well-incorporated. Add banana, yogurt, and sour cream; beat on low speed until combined.

Step 3

Whisk together eggs and egg whites in a separate bowl. Sift oat flour and the next 3 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl. Add butter and egg mixtures alternately into oat flour mixture.

Step 4

Add vanilla, and pour batter into 10-inch tube pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in cake comes out clean. Serve toasted, and topped with 1/4 cup berries and 1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar.

