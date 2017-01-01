Sour Cream Pound Cake With Mixed Berries

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2 Cream butter and sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed 1 minute or until well-incorporated. Add banana, yogurt, and sour cream; beat on low speed until combined.

Step 3 Whisk together eggs and egg whites in a separate bowl. Sift oat flour and the next 3 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl. Add butter and egg mixtures alternately into oat flour mixture.