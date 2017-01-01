Mexican Roasted Corn Salad With Buttermilk Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2 Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Whisk together the lime juice, 2 teaspoons olive oil, ancho chile powder, paprika, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Place the corn on the prepared baking sheet, and brush with the lime mixture. Roast the corn for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Remove corn from the oven. Adjust oven rack 4 inches from heat, and turn on broiler. Return corn to oven, and broil, turning, for 3 minutes or until browned in patches.