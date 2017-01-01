Mexican Roasted Corn Salad With Buttermilk Dressing

John Kernick
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups salad)
Sandra Gluck
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 33 minutes. Corn, lime, and chili powder give a nod to traditional Mexican cooking, while grape halves and Parmesan add an unexpected Mediterranean twist.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ancho chile powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika (regular or smoked)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 5 ears shucked corn
  • 1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk, well-shaken
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
  • 6 cups mixed greens
  • Handful of flowering herbs, such as tarragon flowers, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 218
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 297mg
  • Calcium per serving 147mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Whisk together the lime juice, 2 teaspoons olive oil, ancho chile powder, paprika, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Place the corn on the prepared baking sheet, and brush with the lime mixture. Roast the corn for 30 minutes.

Step 3

Remove corn from the oven. Adjust oven rack 4 inches from heat, and turn on broiler. Return corn to oven, and broil, turning, for 3 minutes or until browned in patches.

Step 4

Whisk together buttermilk, grated Parmesan cheese, and remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. With a small, sharp knife, cut corn off cobs into a serving bowl; gently toss kernels with grape halves and mixed greens. Divide salad among 4 dinner plates. Garnish each with flowering herbs, if desired, and drizzle evenly with dressing; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up