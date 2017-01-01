Party-Pleasing White Bean Dip

John Kernick
Yield
(serving size: 2 tablespoons)
Karen Solomon
March 2016

This tasty dip, adapted from Karen Solomon's recent Jam it, Pickle it, Cure it (Ten Speed Press; $24.95), will wow a crowd. And it only requires a few ingredients.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed chopped fresh sage leaves
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 79
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 52mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Place cannellini beans in bowl, and mash with fork; set aside. Heat a small pan over medium heat; add 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, and let it warm. Add garlic, and chopped fresh sage leaves. Stir constantly for 4 minutes or until garlic is brown and sage is crispy. Pour hot oil over beans; stir. Garnish with 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, and add salt and pepper, to taste. Cover and store in fridge up to 1 week.

Jam It, Pickle It, Cure It (Ten Speed Press)

