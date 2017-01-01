Sangria

Ericka McConnell
Yield
(serving size: 12 ounces)
Christine Avanti
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound fresh strawberries, sliced
  • 1 each peach, orange, lime, all thinly sliced
  • 2 cups red wine
  • 1 ounce cherry liqueur
  • 1 cup club soda

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 173
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 18mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Place fruit in a large, chilled glass pitcher. Add wine and liqueur; stir. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours. Remove from fridge, and add club soda; stir. Fill 4 glasses halfway with ice cubes; add sangria. Garnish with lime wedge, strawberry, and a mint leaf.

Skinny Chicks Don't Eat Salad

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up