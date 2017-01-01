- Calories per serving 203
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 657mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Warm Spinach Salad With Grilled Sausage
Con Poulos
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Prick sausages in several places with a fork. Grill, turning occasionally, 8 minutes or until hot throughout.
Step 3
Combine tomatoes, onion, 1/2 tablespoon oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill 5–6 minutes per side for onion and 2–3 minutes per side for tomato or until charred and tender. Transfer to a large bowl; toss with spinach.
Step 4
In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Slice sausages, and serve with vegetables and dressing.