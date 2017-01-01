Chicken Salad With Potatoes and Arugula

Con Poulos
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 salad)
Sara Quessenberry
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes; Stand: 10 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound new potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 bunches arugula, thick stems removed (about 6 cups)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh tarragon
  • 2 ounces fresh Parmesan cheese, shaved (1/4 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 369
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 11g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 269mg
  • Calcium per serving 143mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a large pot, and cover with cold water; bring to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, reduce heat, and simmer 15–18 minutes or until tender. Drain and run under cold water to cool; peel and slice.

Step 2

Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water. Bring to a boil, and add remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Add chicken, and reduce heat to medium; gently simmer 12–14 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest at least 10 minutes before shredding with a fork or your fingers.

Step 3

Whisk together oil, vinegar, mustard, and pepper in a small bowl.

Step 4

Divide arugula, chicken, tarragon, and potatoes evenly into 4 serving bowls. Drizzle each with dressing, and top with Parmesan.

