Tuna "Nicoise" Kabobs

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 of tuna, salad, and egg)
March 2016

Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound new potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, divided
  • 1/2 pound green beans, trimmed
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, plus more for brushing grill
  • 1 pound tuna, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 6 kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
  • 8 (8-inch) wooden skewers, soaked in water 30 minutes
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes (about 1/2 pound)
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 small zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
  • 1 small yellow summer squash, cut into 1/2-inch rounds
  • 2 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 347
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 149mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 255mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cover potatoes with 2 inches water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 15 minutes or until fork-tender; drain and transfer to a bowl, reserving cooking water. Halve potatoes, and toss in 1 tablespoon vinegar. Arrange on a platter.

Step 2

Add the green beans to simmering water; cook 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; rinse with cold water until cool. Transfer to platter.

Step 3

Preheat grill, and lightly oil rack.

Step 4

Whisk together remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar with mustard in a small bowl, and add olive oil in a slow stream until well-combined. Transfer 2 teaspoons vinaigrette to a bowl, and toss with tuna to coat. Whisk remaining vinaigrette with 1 tablespoon hot water and olives.

Step 5

Drain skewers; thread 2 with tuna and remainder with vegetables. Grill fish and vegetables, turning occasionally, over moderate heat 6–8 minutes or until fish is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Remove from skewers; place on platter with eggs. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

