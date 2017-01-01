Tuna "Nicoise" Kabobs

How to Make It

Step 1 Cover potatoes with 2 inches water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 15 minutes or until fork-tender; drain and transfer to a bowl, reserving cooking water. Halve potatoes, and toss in 1 tablespoon vinegar. Arrange on a platter.

Step 2 Add the green beans to simmering water; cook 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; rinse with cold water until cool. Transfer to platter.

Step 3 Preheat grill, and lightly oil rack.

Step 4 Whisk together remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar with mustard in a small bowl, and add olive oil in a slow stream until well-combined. Transfer 2 teaspoons vinaigrette to a bowl, and toss with tuna to coat. Whisk remaining vinaigrette with 1 tablespoon hot water and olives.