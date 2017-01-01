- Calories per serving 347
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 149mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 255mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Tuna "Nicoise" Kabobs
Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes.
How to Make It
Cover potatoes with 2 inches water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 15 minutes or until fork-tender; drain and transfer to a bowl, reserving cooking water. Halve potatoes, and toss in 1 tablespoon vinegar. Arrange on a platter.
Add the green beans to simmering water; cook 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; rinse with cold water until cool. Transfer to platter.
Preheat grill, and lightly oil rack.
Whisk together remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar with mustard in a small bowl, and add olive oil in a slow stream until well-combined. Transfer 2 teaspoons vinaigrette to a bowl, and toss with tuna to coat. Whisk remaining vinaigrette with 1 tablespoon hot water and olives.
Drain skewers; thread 2 with tuna and remainder with vegetables. Grill fish and vegetables, turning occasionally, over moderate heat 6–8 minutes or until fish is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Remove from skewers; place on platter with eggs. Drizzle with vinaigrette.