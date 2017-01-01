Grilled Shrimp "Souvlaki"

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 wrap)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Marinate: 10 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 6 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided, plus additional for brushing grill
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 3/4 cup low-fat Greek yogurt, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced and divided
  • 2 cucumbers (about 1 pound)
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes (about 1/2 pound)
  • 1 small red onion, cut crosswise into 1/3-inch-thick rings
  • 4 whole-grain flatbreads
  • 8 small romaine leaves (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 353
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 170mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 563mg
  • Calcium per serving 127mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill.

Step 2

Rinse shrimp, and pat dry. Stir together 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 teaspoon oil, and 1 tablespoon each dill and oregano in a medium bowl. Add the shrimp, and toss to combine. Marinate, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes.

Step 3

Stir together 1/4 cup yogurt, half of garlic, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon dill in a serving bowl. With a vegetable peeler, cut cucumbers into lengthwise ribbons, discarding the largely seeded core. Toss cucumber ribbons with yogurt mixture and pepper, to taste.

Step 4

Combine the remaining 1/2 cup yogurt with remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice, remaining 1 tablespoon dill, and remaining garlic in a small serving bowl for raita sauce. Season with pepper, to taste.

Step 5

Toss tomatoes and onion with remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil in a bowl. Grill shrimp with tomatoes and onion in a lightly oiled well-seasoned cast-iron skillet or grill pan, turning once, 5 minutes or until shrimp are bright pink and cooked through, tomatoes are softened, and onion is golden brown and tender. Transfer to a plate; cover and keep warm.

Step 6

Grill flatbread until golden brown and slightly crisp. Transfer to 4 serving plates; top evenly with cucumber salad, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and romaine, if desired. Serve with raita sauce.

