Fish Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the red wine vinegar, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon chili powder in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove the pan from heat, and stir in the red onion and radishes. Let stand, uncovered, 10 minutes or until cooled.

Step 2 Rinse fish; pat dry. Gently toss with 1/4 cup lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, and the garlic in shallow glass dish. Marinate for 10 minutes at room temperature.

Step 3 Gently toss mango and avocado in small bowl with remaining 1/4 teaspoon chili powder and 2 tablespoons each cilantro and remaining lime juice.

Step 4 Preheat a lightly oiled grill rack or grill pan. Remove fish from marinade, and grill, turning once, 2–3 minutes per side or until cooked through and golden brown. Transfer to a plate; cover and keep warm. Grill tortillas lightly until pale golden and slightly crisp. Transfer to 4 serving plates, folding tortillas to form U-shape.