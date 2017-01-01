Halibut with Panko-Horseradish Crust and Warm Fingerling Potato Salad

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet, 1/4 salad, and 1/4 potatoes)
Lori Powell
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fingerling or new potatoes
  • 2 teaspoons stone-ground mustard
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided, plus 4 wedges
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 (1-pound) fennel bulb, halved, cored, and thinly sliced with stalks reserved
  • 1/4 of a small red onion, sliced (about 1/8 cup)
  • 4 (5-ounce) halibut fillets
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat sour cream
  • 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 328
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 48mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 243mg
  • Calcium per serving 134mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cover the potatoes with 2 inches water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 15 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain, halve, and transfer to a bowl. Immediately toss potatoes with mustard, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon olive oil, and salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 3

Toss fennel in a bowl with remaining 2 tablespoons juice, remaining 1 teaspoon oil, onion, and 2 tablespoons fennel fronds.

Step 4

Rinse fish, and pat dry. Arrange in a single layer, skin side down, on a small shallow baking pan. Combine sour cream, horseradish, and garlic in a bowl. Spread evenly on top of fish, and top with panko. Roast fish 7 minutes or until tops are golden brown and fish is just cooked through.

Step 5

Divide potatoes among 4 serving plates with fennel salad, fish, and lemon wedges. Garnish with fennel fronds; serve.

