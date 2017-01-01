Skinny Meatballs With Sauce

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups pasta, 4–5 meatballs, and about 1 3/4 cups sauce)
Bethenny Frankel
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Sauce:
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 2 bell peppers (1 red and 1 yellow), cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 5 ripe tomatoes, seeded and cut into 1-inch chunks (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 1 (26-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes, drained
  • 1 (25-ounce) jar reduced-sodium marinara sauce
  • 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste
  • 1/4 cup red wine
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Meatballs:
  • 1 1/4 pounds lean ground turkey
  • 1/4 pound chicken sausage, casings removed and meat crumbled
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1/4 cup dried whole-wheat breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
  • Hot cooked whole-wheat spaghetti (about 12 ounces uncooked pasta)
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 521
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 44g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 76g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Sodium per serving 801mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For sauce, heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and peppers, and cook 7 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, and cook 2 minutes more.

Step 2

Add ripe tomato and remaining 7 sauce ingredients (through crushed pepper); stir. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to a simmer, and cover and cook 20 minutes.

Step 3

Preheat broiler.

Step 4

For meatballs, stir together meats, egg whites, breadcrumbs, and salt and pepper in a large bowl until just combined. (Don't overwork.) Using slightly wet hands, form 1-ounce (walnut-size) meatballs and place on a baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from flame, turning, 2–3 minutes or until browned.

Step 5

Add meatballs to sauce; cover and simmer 30 minutes. Divide cooked pasta, sauce, and meatballs among 6 bowls. Garnish each with 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up