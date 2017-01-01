Lavender-Scented Summer Fruit Salad

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Sandra Gluck
March 2016

Dried lavender is easy to find in the spice section of the supermarket. If you prefer, you can substitute 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint leaves for the lavender.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons honey or agave nectar
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried lavender
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 peach, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
  • 1 nectarine, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
  • 1 large plum, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 3/4 cup blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon small whole mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 119
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 37mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine honey, 1/3 cup water, lavender, pepper, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until honey has dissolved. Remove from heat, and cover; let steep 10–15 minutes or until room temperature. Strain into a serving bowl; discard lavender and stir in lime juice.

Step 2

Add peach, nectarine, and plum slices to honey mixture, and toss well. Add berries and mint, and toss gently to combine. Refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up