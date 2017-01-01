- Calories per serving 322
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 665mg
- Calcium per serving 105mg
Chicken Burgers With Guacamole, Cheddar, and Charred Tomatoes
Ben Fink
Fire up the grill for this healthy spin on a gourmet burger, adapted from Food Network star Robin Miller's new book, Robin Rescues Dinner (Clarkson Potter/Publishers 2009).
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Mix ground chicken, chopped fresh cilantro, seasoned dry breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Form into 4 (1-inch-thick) patties. Coat grill with cooking spray. Grill patties and halved tomatoes, flesh-side down, over medium-high heat 6 minutes, turning, until burgers are cooked through and tomatoes are charred. Top evenly with Cheddar; let melt. Serve on buns with chopped tomatoes and guacamole.
Robin Rescues Dinner (Clarkson Potter, 2009)