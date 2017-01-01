Chicken Burgers With Guacamole, Cheddar, and Charred Tomatoes

Yield
Makes 4 servings
Robin Miller
March 2016

Fire up the grill for this healthy spin on a gourmet burger, adapted from Food Network star Robin Miller's new book, Robin Rescues Dinner (Clarkson Potter/Publishers 2009).

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons seasoned dry breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tomatoes, halved
  • 1/3 cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese
  • 4 sandwich buns
  • Toppings: chopped tomatoes, guacamole

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 322
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 665mg
  • Calcium per serving 105mg

How to Make It

Mix ground chicken, chopped fresh cilantro, seasoned dry breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Form into 4 (1-inch-thick) patties. Coat grill with cooking spray. Grill patties and halved tomatoes, flesh-side down, over medium-high heat 6 minutes, turning, until burgers are cooked through and tomatoes are charred. Top evenly with Cheddar; let melt. Serve on buns with chopped tomatoes and guacamole.

Robin Rescues Dinner (Clarkson Potter, 2009)

