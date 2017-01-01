- Calories per serving 223
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 51mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 188mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Chicken-Fried Steak
For this healthy version of chicken-fried steak, coat the steaks lightly in a whole wheat flour mixture and pan-fry in a small amount of oil and then top with a low-fat gravy.
How to Make It
Place steaks between 2 double layers of plastic wrap or in a large zip-top bag; pound to 1/4-inch thickness. Brush each steak with Worcestershire sauce, and remove to a plate.
Combine flour, paprika, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl. Combine egg whites and 1/2 cup milk in a separate bowl; whisk lightly. Dip 1 steak in egg mixture, shake off excess liquid, then dip twice on each side in flour mixture; repeat with remaining steaks. Reserve 1 tablespoon seasoned flour.
Place 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, and heat until very hot but not smoking. Add 2 floured steaks; cook 2–3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Remove steaks from pan; cover meat lightly with foil to keep warm. Add additional 2 teaspoons oil; cook remaining steaks.
To make gravy, add beef broth to skillet in which steaks were cooked. Whisk reserved flour into pan; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 1–2 minutes or until golden brown and bubbling. Slowly add remaining 1/4 cup milk, remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and hot sauce; whisk 1–2 minutes more or until thickened. (Strain to remove brown bits from gravy, if desired.) Spoon 2 tablespoons gravy over each steak; serve.