Chicken-Fried Steak

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 steak and 2 tablespoons gravy)
March 2016

For this healthy version of chicken-fried steak, coat the steaks lightly in a whole wheat flour mixture and pan-fry in a small amount of oil and then top with a low-fat gravy.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-ounce) minute steaks
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon Spanish smoked or regular paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 3/4 cup 2% reduced-fat milk, divided
  • 4 teaspoons canola oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 223
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 188mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place steaks between 2 double layers of plastic wrap or in a large zip-top bag; pound to 1/4-inch thickness. Brush each steak with Worcestershire sauce, and remove to a plate.

Step 2

Combine flour, paprika, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl. Combine egg whites and 1/2 cup milk in a separate bowl; whisk lightly. Dip 1 steak in egg mixture, shake off excess liquid, then dip twice on each side in flour mixture; repeat with remaining steaks. Reserve 1 tablespoon seasoned flour.

Step 3

Place 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, and heat until very hot but not smoking. Add 2 floured steaks; cook 2–3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Remove steaks from pan; cover meat lightly with foil to keep warm. Add additional 2 teaspoons oil; cook remaining steaks.

Step 4

To make gravy, add beef broth to skillet in which steaks were cooked. Whisk reserved flour into pan; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 1–2 minutes or until golden brown and bubbling. Slowly add remaining 1/4 cup milk, remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and hot sauce; whisk 1–2 minutes more or until thickened. (Strain to remove brown bits from gravy, if desired.) Spoon 2 tablespoons gravy over each steak; serve.

