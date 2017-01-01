Pressed Watermelon With Basil Water

Jerry Errico
Brian Preston-Campbell
March 2016

Quench your summer-day thirst with this drink from Brian Preston-Campbell's Cool Waters. It's unbelievably yummy with grilled dishes.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups red or yellow seedless watermelon chunks (about 1/4 large melon)
  • 6-8 large basil leaves
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 4 cups chilled water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 46
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 44mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Combine watermelon chunks and basil leaves in a colander placed over a large bowl. Using a metal ladle or spoon, press watermelon to extract as much juice as possible. (The remaining pulp should be fairly dry.) Season the juice with sea salt and white wine vinegar, and strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large pitcher. Add 4 cups chilled water, stir, and serve.

Cool Waters

