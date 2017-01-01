- Calories per serving 46
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 44mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Pressed Watermelon With Basil Water
Jerry Errico
Quench your summer-day thirst with this drink from Brian Preston-Campbell's Cool Waters. It's unbelievably yummy with grilled dishes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine watermelon chunks and basil leaves in a colander placed over a large bowl. Using a metal ladle or spoon, press watermelon to extract as much juice as possible. (The remaining pulp should be fairly dry.) Season the juice with sea salt and white wine vinegar, and strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large pitcher. Add 4 cups chilled water, stir, and serve.
Cool Waters