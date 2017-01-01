- Calories per serving 138
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 55mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Triple Pea Salad With Creamy Tarragon Dressing
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Whisk together the white wine vinegar and the next 4 ingredients (through tarragon) in a small bowl; set aside.
Step 2
Add the peas and the edamame to the pot; cook 3–4 minutes or until just cooked through. Stir in the sugar snap peas, and continue to cook 3 minutes more or until tender-crisp. Drain and rinse under cold running water until no longer warm. Drain well, and pat dry with a towel.
Step 3
Line a serving bowl with the mixed salad greens. Add the peas and radishes to a serving bowl, and drizzle with the dressing right before serving.