Grilled Stone Fruit With Balsamic Glaze and Manchego

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3 fruit halves, 1/4 ounce manchego, and about 2 teaspoons glaze)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Zinfandel wine or balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
  • 2 firm ripe peaches, halved and pitted
  • 2 firm ripe apricots, halved and pitted
  • 2 firm ripe plums, halved and pitted
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 1 ounce Manchego cheese, shaved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 116
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 31mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a clean grill or grill pan to medium-high.

Step 2

Stir together the wine and the brown sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then gently simmer 25–30 minutes or until the mixture is reduced to about 3 tablespoons and creates a thick glaze.

Step 3

Lightly brush stone-fruit halves with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill fruit, cut side down, 1 minute on each side. Transfer to 4 plates.

Step 4

Drizzle fruit with glaze, and top each serving with 1/4 of the pieces of cheese.

