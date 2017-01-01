- Calories per serving 116
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 31mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Grilled Stone Fruit With Balsamic Glaze and Manchego
Quentin Bacon
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat a clean grill or grill pan to medium-high.
Step 2
Stir together the wine and the brown sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then gently simmer 25–30 minutes or until the mixture is reduced to about 3 tablespoons and creates a thick glaze.
Step 3
Lightly brush stone-fruit halves with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill fruit, cut side down, 1 minute on each side. Transfer to 4 plates.
Step 4
Drizzle fruit with glaze, and top each serving with 1/4 of the pieces of cheese.