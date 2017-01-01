Chimichurri 'Cued Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Rub chicken with pepper. In a bowl, combine orange zest, chili powder, and salt. Rub evenly over chicken. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat grill.

Step 3 For the Chimichurri Sauce, process garlic, bay leaves, chiles, salt, and 1/4 cup vinegar in a blender; process until a paste forms, scraping down sides as needed. Transfer to a bowl, and stir in parsley, oregano, and basil. Whisk in remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar, oil and 2 tablespoons hot water until well-combined. Keep at room temperature until serving. (Sauce can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container up to 3 days.)