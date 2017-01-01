- Calories per serving 260
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 248mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Grilled Asian Steak and Spinach Salad
How to Make It
Preheat grill.
Wash and dry spinach. Place the leaves in a large salad bowl; set aside.
Whisk together 2 tablespoons olive oil, the garlic, lime juice, sugar, and soy sauce in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a cast-iron skillet or grill pan on prepared grill. When oil is hot but not smoking, sauté onion, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Transfer onion to bowl with spinach. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet. Sear steak over medium-high heat about 3 minutes per side or until medium-rare. Remove skillet from heat, and immediately transfer the steak to a cutting board; let rest.
Return skillet to heat, and add soy-lime mixture to pan; turn heat to medium-high. Deglaze skillet by stirring constantly and loosening brown bits on bottom. Cover and keep warm.
Slice steak as thinly as possible, cutting against grain, and arrange over onions and greens. Drizzle with sauce, and garnish with a cilantro sprig. Sprinkle with peanuts (if desired). Serve immediately.