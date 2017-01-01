Grilled Asian Steak and Spinach Salad

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces baby spinach (about 8 cups)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon light or dark brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 sweet red onion, cut into 1/4-inch half-moons (about 2 cups)
  • 1/2 pound grass-fed steak (porterhouse, rib-eye, sirloin, or tenderloin)
  • 4 fresh cilantro sprigs
  • 1–2 tablespoons chopped unsalted peanuts, for garnish (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 260
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 248mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill.

Step 2

Wash and dry spinach. Place the leaves in a large salad bowl; set aside.

Step 3

Whisk together 2 tablespoons olive oil, the garlic, lime juice, sugar, and soy sauce in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 4

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a cast-iron skillet or grill pan on prepared grill. When oil is hot but not smoking, sauté onion, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Transfer onion to bowl with spinach. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet. Sear steak over medium-high heat about 3 minutes per side or until medium-rare. Remove skillet from heat, and immediately transfer the steak to a cutting board; let rest.

Step 5

Return skillet to heat, and add soy-lime mixture to pan; turn heat to medium-high. Deglaze skillet by stirring constantly and loosening brown bits on bottom. Cover and keep warm.

Step 6

Slice steak as thinly as possible, cutting against grain, and arrange over onions and greens. Drizzle with sauce, and garnish with a cilantro sprig. Sprinkle with peanuts (if desired). Serve immediately.

