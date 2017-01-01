Hawaiian Turkey Burgers With Pineapple-Papaya Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 For sauce, combine all ingredients in saucepan. Cook, stirring over moderate heat until sauce boils; simmer 10 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat grill.

Step 3 For burgers, mix ground turkey, breadcrumbs, onion, cayenne, sugar, and 1/3 cup sauce in a bowl until just combined. Form into 4 (1-inch) patties.

Step 4 Brush burgers with oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over medium heat, turning once, about 6 minutes per side. Baste with sauce, and grill 2 minutes more; transfer to plate. If desired, grill pineapple slices 2 minutes per side; transfer to plate.