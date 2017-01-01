Artichoke Dip

Tara Donne
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 1/2 cup)
Bethenny Frankel
March 2016

This healthier version of artichoke dip comes out of the oven golden and bubbly -- the perfect appetizer you can make start-to-finish in under 30 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup light cream cheese
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 1 cup part-skim shredded mozzarella, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped scallions
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 159
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 684mg
  • Calcium per serving 268mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine the artichokes, mayonnaise, cream cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan, 3/4 cup mozzarella, garlic salt, pepper, scallions, and parsley in a bowl; transfer to baking dish.

Step 2

Top with remaining Parmesan and mozzarella; bake 20–30 minutes or until golden and bubbling.

