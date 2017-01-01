- Calories per serving 159
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 684mg
- Calcium per serving 268mg
Artichoke Dip
Tara Donne
This healthier version of artichoke dip comes out of the oven golden and bubbly -- the perfect appetizer you can make start-to-finish in under 30 minutes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Combine the artichokes, mayonnaise, cream cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan, 3/4 cup mozzarella, garlic salt, pepper, scallions, and parsley in a bowl; transfer to baking dish.
Step 2
Top with remaining Parmesan and mozzarella; bake 20–30 minutes or until golden and bubbling.