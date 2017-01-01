Chicken in Spicy Chipotle Sauce

Tara Donne
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings
Sandra Gluck
March 2016

This spicy chicken entrée is is soon to be a hot commodity at your house. Pair with rice for a perfect side dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, slivered
  • 1/2 cup canned crushed tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup frozen whole-kernel corn
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 213
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 321mg
  • Calcium per serving 40mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt, chipotle powder, and oregano. Sauté chicken about 4 minutes or until golden brown on 1 side. Turn chicken over, and add garlic to pan; cook 1 minute.

Step 2

Combine tomatoes, 1/3 cup water, and remaining salt, chipotle powder, and oregano in bowl. Add to pan with chicken; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until chicken is almost done. Add corn and scallions; cook 2 minutes more or until chicken is cooked thoroughly and corn is heated through. Serve with lime wedges.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up