Flank Steak With Mashed Potatoes

Tara Donne
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
21 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup potatoes, 6 slices beef, 4 ounces beans, and 2 tablespoons onions)
Sandra Gluck
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 pound flank steak
  • 1 pound baking potatoes, cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 1 pound fresh green beans

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 323
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 36mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 263mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place red onion in a bowl of ice water; let stand 30 minutes. Drain. Return to bowl, add the lemon juice and sugar; set aside.

Step 2

In small bowl combine rosemary, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper; rub mixture and 1 teaspoon oil into steak. (Let stand while potatoes cook.) Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with cold water. Bring to boil, then reduce to simmer. Place a mesh colander or steamer over pan; add green beans, and cover. Cook 5 minutes.

Step 3

Remove colander, and transfer beans to a plate to keep warm. Continue cooking potatoes until soft when pierced with a knife, about 15 minutes total. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup cooking water. Return potatoes to pan. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt, plus 1/2 cup cooking water; mash the potatoes, adding more reserved water, if necessary.

Step 4

Meanwhile, heat broiler with rack 4 inches from heat; broil flank steak to medium-rare, about 3 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Let rest 5 minutes; slice across grain into 1/8-inch slices. Arrange on a dinner plate; serve with potatoes, pickled onion, and green beans.

