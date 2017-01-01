- Calories per serving 298
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 863mg
- Calcium per serving 286mg
Cheese-Bacon Tart
Prep: 20 minutes; Bake: 1 hour; Stand: 15 minutes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. In a food processor or blender, purée cottage cheese and egg 1 minute or until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl; stir in scallions and next 4 ingredients (through pepper) until well-combined.
Brush bottom of 9-inch pie plate with 1 teaspoon oil. Stack 2 phyllo sheets together; brush with 2 1/2 teaspoons oil. Place in pie plate with the sides hanging over. Repeat with remaining phyllo and 2 1/2 teaspoons oil, alternating direction of layers.
Spoon cheese mixture into pie plate. Pull phyllo overhang in about 2 inches all around, leaving center of pie exposed. Brush top with remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil.
Place pan on a baking sheet, and bake 1 hour or until cheese is set and edges are lightly browned. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.