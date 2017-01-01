Cheese-Bacon Tart

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. In a food processor or blender, purée cottage cheese and egg 1 minute or until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl; stir in scallions and next 4 ingredients (through pepper) until well-combined.

Step 2 Brush bottom of 9-inch pie plate with 1 teaspoon oil. Stack 2 phyllo sheets together; brush with 2 1/2 teaspoons oil. Place in pie plate with the sides hanging over. Repeat with remaining phyllo and 2 1/2 teaspoons oil, alternating direction of layers.

Step 3 Spoon cheese mixture into pie plate. Pull phyllo overhang in about 2 inches all around, leaving center of pie exposed. Brush top with remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil.