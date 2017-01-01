Raspberry Lemonade

Ben Fink
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 (7-ounce) glass)
Gale Gand
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh or frozen raspberry purée, strained
  • Ice cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 114
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

In a bowl, whisk 2 cups water with the lemon juice, sugar, and raspberry purée until the sugar is dissolved. Fill 4 glasses half-full with ice, and pour the lemonade over the ice to chill it. Or, chill mixture in the refrigerator until you're ready to serve.

Gand's Brunch! 100 Fantastic Recipes for the Weekend's Best Meal

