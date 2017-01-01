Adobo-marinated Grass-fed Flank Steak With Spinach Salad

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3 cups spinach and 4 ounces steak)
Dean Rucker and Marah Stets
March 2016

Ingredients

  • For the steak
  • 1 pound grass-fed flank, skirt, or strip steak (about 1/2-inch-thick)
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons adobo seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • For the salad
  • 2 ears shucked corn
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 cup chopped peeled jícama, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • Juice of 1/2 lime
  • 12 ounces baby spinach leaves, washed and dried
  • 1/2 cup diced bottled roasted red peppers
  • 1 diced peeled avocado
  • 1 ounce queso fresco, crumbled
  • Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 386
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 14g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 649mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place steak in shallow dish. Whisk together next 5 ingredients (through garlic). Pour marinade over steak, and coat both sides. Cover; refrigerate 1 hour.

Step 2

Prepare medium-high grill, or set grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat corn with cooking spray; grill about 5 minutes or until well-marked on all sides. Remove from grill, and let cool. Cut kernels from ears with a sharp knife; set aside.

Step 3

Remove steak from marinade, season both sides with salt. Grill 2–3 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145° (for medium rare). Transfer to cutting board; let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 4

Toss jícama with lime juice. Put spinach in a large bowl. Add roasted peppers, reserved corn, jícama, avocado, and queso fresco. Toss with bottled Southwestern-style dressing (or our Roasted Poblano Dressing; get the recipe at Health.com/poblano).

Step 5

Thinly slice steak against the grain. Divide salad among 4 plates, arranging steak on top. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve.

