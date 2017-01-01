Adobo-marinated Grass-fed Flank Steak With Spinach Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Place steak in shallow dish. Whisk together next 5 ingredients (through garlic). Pour marinade over steak, and coat both sides. Cover; refrigerate 1 hour.

Step 2 Prepare medium-high grill, or set grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat corn with cooking spray; grill about 5 minutes or until well-marked on all sides. Remove from grill, and let cool. Cut kernels from ears with a sharp knife; set aside.

Step 3 Remove steak from marinade, season both sides with salt. Grill 2–3 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145° (for medium rare). Transfer to cutting board; let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 4 Toss jícama with lime juice. Put spinach in a large bowl. Add roasted peppers, reserved corn, jícama, avocado, and queso fresco. Toss with bottled Southwestern-style dressing (or our Roasted Poblano Dressing; get the recipe at Health.com/poblano).