Lighter Penne à la Vodka

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add salt when simmering.

Step 2 Warm marinara in a saucepan over medium heat. Slowly add milk, stirring until combined. Bring to a simmer, then lower heat; simmer until sauce reduces slightly. Add crushed red pepper.

Step 3 Add penne to boiling water. Cook until almost done; add vodka to marinara mixture, and raise heat slightly. Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water.