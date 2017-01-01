Mozzarella and Nectarine Skewers With Pesto

Ben Fink
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 2 skewers)
Gale Gand
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh mozzarella cheese
  • 3 ripe nectarines or peaches
  • 1/2 cup pesto

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 214
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 375mg
  • Calcium per serving 315mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut mozzarella into 3/4-inch cubes. Slice each nectarine into 6 wedges, and cut each wedge in half (for a total of 36 pieces; you'll have a few extra). Set aside.

Step 2

Skewer 2 cubes mozzarella and 2 pieces nectarine per wooden pick; place on a serving platter. Drizzle with pesto (thin with a little olive oil, if needed), and serve.

Gale Gand's Brunch! 100 Fantastic Recipes for the Weekend's Best Meal

