Asparagus With Poached Eggs and Parmesan

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 10 asparagus spears and 2 eggs)
March 2016

Try this dish for breakfast or brunch. It features a simple poached egg served over asparagus spears cooked in a lemon-butter sauce. 

Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 2 bunches asparagus spears, trimmed (about 40)
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh parsley
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 4 tablespoons coarsely grated fresh Parmesan cheese, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 435mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 518mg
  • Calcium per serving 147mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Break the eggs into 8 individual containers (such as teacups, prep bowls, or paper cups). Fill a large, low-sided pan with water, and add vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Step 2

Meanwhile, bring a separate pot of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add asparagus spears, and cook 3–4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove asparagus with tongs, and set aside.

Step 3

Dry the medium saucepan. Add olive oil, and heat over medium heat. Add garlic, and sauté about 1 minute. Turn off heat; add butter, and swirl pan. Add lemon juice, parsley, remaining salt, and pepper; swirl pan again to combine. Add asparagus and 2 tablespoons Parmesan; then toss with lemon-butter sauce to coat.

Step 4

Slowly pour each egg into the boiling poaching water; cook 2 minutes. Turn off heat, and remove pan from burner. Divide asparagus among 4 plates. (Bring plates close to pan with poached eggs, and place a folded clean kitchen towel next to plates.)

Step 5

Remove the eggs from water with a slotted spoon, 1 at a time, blotting bottom of spoon on towel to absorb excess moisture. Place 2 eggs on each mound of asparagus. Pour any remaining sauce over each serving, and sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Serve immediately.

