Ravioli With Pork, Fennel, and Shiitake Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil and onion; cook 6 minutes or until translucent. Add fennel and next 4 ingredients (through pepper). Cook, stirring often, 8 minutes until tender.

Step 2 Add pork; cook 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in wine; raise heat to high. Cook 2-3 minutes or until evaporated. Stir in tomatoes and chicken broth; lower heat to medium-low. Cover and cook 30 minutes. Add rosemary and oregano; cook uncovered 3-5 minutes or until half the liquid has absorbed.