Cheddar-Ale Soup

Yunhee Kim
Yield
6 servings (1 cup)
Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Put that leftover St. Patty's Day brew to use.

You'll never guess that this creamy, calcium-packed soup is healthy. Made with low-sodium chicken broth, 50% reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, and low-fat milk, this recipe lets you enjoy every savory spoonful guilt-free. The carrots add a dose of beta-carotene, which may decrease your risk for certain types of cancer. For a little boost of fiber, serve with whole-wheat toast.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 yellow onion, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 cup diced carrot
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups 1% milk
  • 12 ounces pale ale (like Bass)
  • 8 ounces 50% reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • Toasted whole-wheat bread
  • Garnish: additional shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 277
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 24mg
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Sugars per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Iron per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 402mg
  • Calcium per serving 403mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over medium-high.

Step 2

Add 1/2 yellow onion, diced, and 1 minced garlic clove; sauté 3 minutes.

Step 3

Reduce heat to medium; add 1 cup diced carrots and 2 celery stalks, diced. Sauté 5–7 minutes or until soft.

Step 4

Sprinkle in 1/3 cup all-purpose flour; stir.

Step 5

Add 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth; stir.

Step 6

Add 2 cups 1% milk and 12 ounces pale ale (like Bass).

Step 7

Cook 5–7 minutes or until foam disappears and soup thickens.

Step 8

Stir in 8 ounces 50% reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded.

Step 9

Simmer 15–20 minutes; serve with toasted whole-wheat bread and a garnish of Cheddar.

