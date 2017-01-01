Marinated Zucchini and Yellow Squash Salad

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad, 1 tablespoon basil oil)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup cider vinegar
  • 4 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 3 zucchini (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 2 yellow squash (about 3/4 pound)
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled
  • 1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 159
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 271mg
  • Calcium per serving 205mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine vinegar, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until sugar dissolves. Trim ends of zucchini and squash; cut into thin ribbons with harp-shaped peeler. Add to vinegar mixture. Cover and chill 2 hours or overnight.

Step 2

Bring a small pan of water to a boil; add garlic. Remove with a slotted spoon after 1 minute. Rinse under cold water; set aside. Add basil to boiling water; immediately remove and rinse under cold water. Reserve 1 tablespoon of cooking liquid. Transfer garlic and basil to a food processor, and add lemon juice, olive oil, reserved water, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Process until smooth.

Step 3

Drain squash, and divide among 4 plates. Top with cubed mozzarella, and drizzle with basil oil.

