Vegetable Lasagna

Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 (2 1/2- x 4-inch) piece)
Susan Sugarman
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms
  • 8 ounces fresh lasagna noodles, 5 inches square (about 1/2 box)
  • 2 cups skim milk
  • 3 tablespoons light butter spread (such as Smart Balance)
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 2 small, thin zucchini, thinly sliced into rounds (about 1 2/3 cups)
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (19-ounce) package frozen artichoke hearts, thawed, thinly sliced
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 1/2 cup low-fat ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 339
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 512mg
  • Calcium per serving 305mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Add 1 cup boiling water to mushrooms; let stand 20 minutes. Drain, reserving liquid. Squeeze dry; roughly chop.

Step 2

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add lasagna; cook 9 minutes or until al dente. Place on baking sheet with plastic wrap between layers to prevent sticking.

Step 3

Bring milk just to a boil in a small saucepan. Meanwhile, melt butter spread in a separate pan over medium heat. Add flour to butter, and cook, whisking constantly, 2–3 minutes or until smooth and bubbling. Slowly add milk, whisking constantly; cook 4–5 minutes or until smooth, thickened, and boiling. Whisk in 1/2 teaspoon salt and nutmeg. Transfer milk mixture (béchamel sauce) to a bowl. Cover, pressing down on surface with plastic wrap; set aside.

Step 4

Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, coat with cooking spray. Add zucchini; season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until lightly browned and just tender. Stir in artichoke hearts, mushrooms and liquid, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Raise heat to high; cook 3–4 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.

Step 5

Spread 2 tablespoons béchamel over bottom of pan. Cut lasagna to fit without overlapping (about 2 1/2 sheets per layer). Spread one-quarter of sauce over noodles. Scatter one-third spinach and one-third vegetables on top. Dollop with one-third ricotta; sprinkle with 1 tablespoon Parmesan. Top with a layer of noodles; repeat 2 more times. Finish with noodles, and top with remaining béchamel; sprinkle with remaining Parmesan. Cover with foil; bake 25 minutes. Remove foil; bake 25 minutes or until top is golden. Remove from oven; let stand 20 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up