Vegetable Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Add 1 cup boiling water to mushrooms; let stand 20 minutes. Drain, reserving liquid. Squeeze dry; roughly chop.

Step 2 Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add lasagna; cook 9 minutes or until al dente. Place on baking sheet with plastic wrap between layers to prevent sticking.

Step 3 Bring milk just to a boil in a small saucepan. Meanwhile, melt butter spread in a separate pan over medium heat. Add flour to butter, and cook, whisking constantly, 2–3 minutes or until smooth and bubbling. Slowly add milk, whisking constantly; cook 4–5 minutes or until smooth, thickened, and boiling. Whisk in 1/2 teaspoon salt and nutmeg. Transfer milk mixture (béchamel sauce) to a bowl. Cover, pressing down on surface with plastic wrap; set aside.

Step 4 Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, coat with cooking spray. Add zucchini; season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until lightly browned and just tender. Stir in artichoke hearts, mushrooms and liquid, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Raise heat to high; cook 3–4 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.