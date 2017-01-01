- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 126mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 744mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Linguine With Shrimp, Tomatoes, Olives, and Capers
Pasta night gets a flavorful makeover with this shrimp linguine recipe. The olives and capers add a wonderful briny taste that goes well in this Italian-style dish.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook 1–2 minutes or until golden.
Add linguine to water; cook 11 minutes or until al dente. Add shrimp to skillet, and cook on high 2–3 minutes or until golden. Transfer garlic and shrimp to a plate; cover with foil to keep warm.
Add tomatoes and next 3 ingredients (through capers) to skillet; cook 5–6 minutes or until reduced by half. Stir in shrimp and garlic and two-thirds parsley. Drain pasta; return to pot. Toss shrimp and sauce with pasta. Transfer to a serving platter, and garnish with remaining parsley.