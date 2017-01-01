Linguine With Shrimp, Tomatoes, Olives, and Capers

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
Susan Sugarman
March 2016

Pasta night gets a flavorful makeover with this shrimp linguine recipe. The olives and capers add a wonderful briny taste that goes well in this Italian-style dish.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces large shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 16)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 10 ounce uncooked linguine
  • 1 cup canned diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 3/4 cup clam juice
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • 2 tablespoons capers
  • 1/2 cup chopped Italian parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 126mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 744mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook 1–2 minutes or until golden.

Step 2

Add linguine to water; cook 11 minutes or until al dente. Add shrimp to skillet, and cook on high 2–3 minutes or until golden. Transfer garlic and shrimp to a plate; cover with foil to keep warm.

Step 3

Add tomatoes and next 3 ingredients (through capers) to skillet; cook 5–6 minutes or until reduced by half. Stir in shrimp and garlic and two-thirds parsley. Drain pasta; return to pot. Toss shrimp and sauce with pasta. Transfer to a serving platter, and garnish with remaining parsley.

