- Calories per serving 357
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 450mg
- Calcium per serving 104mg
Pizzichi With Spring Veggies
How to Make It
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Immerse asparagus and haricots verts in water 1–2 minutes or until bright green. Remove with slotted spoon; place vegetables in a towel to keep warm. Bring water back to a boil; add pasta. Cook 14 minutes or until al dente. Drain; set aside.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon; cook 3–4 minutes or until crisp, stirring frequently. Set aside; reduce heat to medium-low.
Add onion; season with salt and pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until translucent. Add chicken stock; raise heat to high. Cook 2–3 minutes or until stock has reduced by half. Add reserved asparagus, haricots verts, and turkey bacon; cook 1 minute or until heated through. Toss with pasta. Add cheese and two-thirds mint, and toss to combine. Transfer to a serving platter, and garnish with remaining mint.