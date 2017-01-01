Ginger-Citrus Fruit Salad
Yunhee Kim
So friends and family have sent you crates of citrus (again)? Put them to great use with this yummy salad.
How to Make It
Peel and segment grapefruit and 2 oranges with a sharp knife. Juice remaining orange. Grate 2 teaspoons ginger, and whisk together in a small bowl with honey and the orange juice. Place citrus segments in a serving bowl, and drizzle with the honey mixture. Refrigerate 1 hour, and serve as is or over low-fat vanilla ice cream for a light dessert. Garnish with fresh mint, if desired.