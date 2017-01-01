Ginger-Citrus Fruit Salad

So friends and family have sent you crates of citrus (again)? Put them to great use with this yummy salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 pink grapefruit
  • 3 oranges
  • Fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Garnish: fresh mint

How to Make It

Peel and segment grapefruit and 2 oranges with a sharp knife. Juice remaining orange. Grate 2 teaspoons ginger, and whisk together in a small bowl with honey and the orange juice. Place citrus segments in a serving bowl, and drizzle with the honey mixture. Refrigerate 1 hour, and serve as is or over low-fat vanilla ice cream for a light dessert. Garnish with fresh mint, if desired.

