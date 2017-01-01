- Calories per serving 256
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 382mg
- Calcium per serving 128mg
Spinach, Pear, and Goat Cheese Salad with Pecans
Looking for a an elegant spin on your basic spinach salad recipe? Try this Spinach, Pear, and Goat Cheese Salad with Pecans recipe. It's fresh, delicious, plus very quick and easy.
How to Make It
Toast the pecans in a skillet over medium heat for 3 minutes or until fragrant; set aside. Add 2 teaspoons canola oil to the same skillet, and increase heat to medium-high. Add pears, and sprinkle with brown sugar; do not stir. Cook the pears 5 minutes or until lightly browned on bottom. Stir to melt the brown sugar. Transfer the pears to a plate.
Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to pan. Add shallot, salt, and pepper. Stir 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add apple juice, cider vinegar, and mustard. Whisk; simmer 3–4 minutes or until slightly reduced. Add pears.
Place spinach in a large serving bowl. Pour pears and dressing on top, and toss. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates. Arrange Gorgonzola and pecans on top. Serve immediately.