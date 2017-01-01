Spinach, Pear, and Goat Cheese Salad with Pecans

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings
Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

Looking for a an elegant spin on your basic spinach salad recipe? Try this Spinach, Pear, and Goat Cheese Salad with Pecans recipe. It's fresh, delicious, plus very quick and easy.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil, divided
  • 3 Bosc pears, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup apple juice
  • 2 teaspoons cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 (6-ounce) bag baby spinach
  • 2 ounces Gorgonzola cheese (about 1/2 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 382mg
  • Calcium per serving 128mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Toast the pecans in a skillet over medium heat for 3 minutes or until fragrant; set aside. Add 2 teaspoons canola oil to the same skillet, and increase heat to medium-high. Add pears, and sprinkle with brown sugar; do not stir. Cook the pears 5 minutes or until lightly browned on bottom. Stir to melt the brown sugar. Transfer the pears to a plate.

Step 2

Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to pan. Add shallot, salt, and pepper. Stir 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add apple juice, cider vinegar, and mustard. Whisk; simmer 3–4 minutes or until slightly reduced. Add pears.

Step 3

Place spinach in a large serving bowl. Pour pears and dressing on top, and toss. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates. Arrange Gorgonzola and pecans on top. Serve immediately.

