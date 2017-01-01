Spinach, Pear, and Goat Cheese Salad with Pecans

Step 1

Toast the pecans in a skillet over medium heat for 3 minutes or until fragrant; set aside. Add 2 teaspoons canola oil to the same skillet, and increase heat to medium-high. Add pears, and sprinkle with brown sugar; do not stir. Cook the pears 5 minutes or until lightly browned on bottom. Stir to melt the brown sugar. Transfer the pears to a plate.