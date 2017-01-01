Cheesecake Brownies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 2 For brownie layer, combine butter and chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave until nearly melted. Stir.

Step 3 Combine next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, espresso mixture, and vanilla. Add chocolate mixture; stir until smooth. Add to dry ingredients; stir. Pour into prepared pan; smooth into even layer.

Step 4 For cheesecake swirl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and egg white with an electric mixer at medium-high speed. Drop by spoonfuls onto brownie layer. Draw tip of a butter knife through brownie layer to swirl.