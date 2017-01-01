- Calories per serving 171
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 445mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Savory Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup
Yunhee Kim
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 45 minutes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a 2-quart stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Sauté carrots and onions until softened. Add next 4 ingredients (through apple); sauté until fragrant.
Step 2
Add broth and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, covered, 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Step 3
Pulse mixture in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add coconut milk, then add salt, to taste.
Step 4
Garnish with diced pear and chives, if desired. Serve with 1 piece of bread.