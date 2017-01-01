Savory Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 6 servings
Jesús González
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 45 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 1 small white onion, peeled and chopped
  • 1 minced garlic clove
  • 3 tablespoons diced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 cup cubed peeled butternut squash
  • 1 diced peeled apple
  • 4 1/2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 (12-ounce) can light coconut milk
  • 1 diced peeled pear, for garnish
  • 2 teaspoons minced chives, for garnish
  • 4 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 171
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 445mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a 2-quart stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Sauté carrots and onions until softened. Add next 4 ingredients (through apple); sauté until fragrant.

Step 2

Add broth and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, covered, 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Step 3

Pulse mixture in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add coconut milk, then add salt, to taste.

Step 4

Garnish with diced pear and chives, if desired. Serve with 1 piece of bread.

