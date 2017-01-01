- Calories per serving 287
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 48mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 353mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Steak Frites
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 32 minutes; Stand: 25 minutes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
Toss potatoes with oil; add rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake 20–22 minutes or until golden, tossing halfway through. Remove from oven, and gently loosen with a spatula; keep warm.
Place oven rack at highest position; preheat broiler. Coat a broiler pan with cooking spray.
Whisk together the vinegar, mustard, pepper, thyme, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large dish. Add steak; marinate at room temperature 20 minutes, turning occasionally. Broil for 6–7 minutes per side or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from oven; let stand for 5 minutes. Cut into 4 equal portions.
Divide steak and fries evenly among plates. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Serve immediately with mustard.