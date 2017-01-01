Steak Frites

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4 ounces steak and 1/4 of the fries)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 32 minutes; Stand: 25 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound peeled baking potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, divided
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard, plus more for serving
  • 2 teaspoons coarse black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 pound lean flank steak
  • 2 teaspoons freshly minced parsley, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 287
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 48mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 353mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Step 2

Toss potatoes with oil; add rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake 20–22 minutes or until golden, tossing halfway through. Remove from oven, and gently loosen with a spatula; keep warm.

Step 3

Place oven rack at highest position; preheat broiler. Coat a broiler pan with cooking spray.

Step 4

Whisk together the vinegar, mustard, pepper, thyme, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large dish. Add steak; marinate at room temperature 20 minutes, turning occasionally. Broil for 6–7 minutes per side or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from oven; let stand for 5 minutes. Cut into 4 equal portions.

Step 5

Divide steak and fries evenly among plates. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Serve immediately with mustard.

