Sake Social
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Recipes
Sake Social
Photo: Sang An
Yield
Makes about 30 servings (serving size: 1 cocktail)
Susan Sugarman
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Fat,
Low Saturated Fat
Ingredients
1 (720 ml) bottle sake, chilled
Cucumber spears
Nutritional Information
Rectangle
add
Calories per serving 59
Calories per serving 59
How to Make It
Pour chilled sake into small glasses; garnish each with a cucumber spear.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up