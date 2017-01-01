Maple-Spiced Nuts

Yunhee Kim
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Drowning in extra nuts from gift baskets? Use them in this tasty snack that's great for giving as gifts.

Sweet, spicy, and low in sodium, these nuts make a satisfying snack or tasty hors d’oeuvre. Just a small handful provides fiber and heart-healthy fats, along with potassium and magnesium, which help maintain healthy blood-pressure levels.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups nuts
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • Sea salt

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and bake nuts for 10 minutes; remove to cool slightly. Heat maple syrup in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly; bring to a low boil, and stir in butter. Add nuts, and stir until coated; let cool. Combine cinnamon and chili powder (less if you don't want it spicy) in a bowl. Remove nuts from the maple mixture with a slotted spoon, and toss in the spice mixture. Lay nuts on a baking sheet, and sprinkle with a little sea salt; let dry. Store in an airtight container for up to 10 days.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up