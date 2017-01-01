With your schedule as crazy as it is this month, you need meals that come together superfast. This warming Egg Flower Soup from Quick and Easy Chinese: 70 Everyday Recipes by Nancie McDermott is on the table in just 20 minutes.

Super-easy and full of flavor, this simple Chinese soup is ready in a flash—perfect to quickly warm you on those cold winter nights. Eggs add satisfying protein and a host of vitamins and minerals, including B12 and iron, while spinach provides immunity-boosting antioxidants. Keep the salt factor low with reduced sodium chicken broth, and serve with whole-grain brown rice and a tofu-veggie stir-fry for a delicious and fiber-rich meal.