Egg Flower Soup
With your schedule as crazy as it is this month, you need meals that come together superfast. This warming Egg Flower Soup from Quick and Easy Chinese: 70 Everyday Recipes by Nancie McDermott is on the table in just 20 minutes.
Super-easy and full of flavor, this simple Chinese soup is ready in a flash—perfect to quickly warm you on those cold winter nights. Eggs add satisfying protein and a host of vitamins and minerals, including B12 and iron, while spinach provides immunity-boosting antioxidants. Keep the salt factor low with reduced sodium chicken broth, and serve with whole-grain brown rice and a tofu-veggie stir-fry for a delicious and fiber-rich meal.
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, bring chicken broth to a rolling boil over medium-high heat. Stir in spinach leaves, dark sesame oil, and salt, allowing the spinach to wilt into the soup. Stir well until the chicken broth is swirling in circles. Slowly pour beaten eggs into soup, and continue to stir gently for about 30 seconds. Sprinkle thinly sliced scallions onto the soup, and serve hot.