- Calories per serving 326
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 503mg
- Calcium per serving 198mg
Persimmon and Blue Cheese Salad With Walnuts
For a salad packed with nutrition and great flavors, this recipe featuring persimmons, walnuts, and a fresh vinaigrette is the way to go.
Brighten up those dreary winter days with this colorful salad that features flavorful persimmons and tangy blue cheese. Persimmons are a great source of vitamin A, and their red pigment, lycopene, is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent heart disease. Walnuts add a tasty crunch—not to mention heart-healthy omega-3s. Pomegranate seeds provide an antioxidant boost.
How to Make It
For the dressing, combine the first 4 ingredients (through sugar) in a medium bowl, and mix well. Whisk in the oil slowly. Add the lemon zest, salt, and pepper; mix well.
Divide the greens equally onto 4 plates, and distribute equal portions of the persimmon wedges, blue cheese, walnuts, and pomegranate seeds.
Drizzle with the vinaigrette, and serve.