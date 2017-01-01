Persimmon and Blue Cheese Salad With Walnuts

For a salad packed with nutrition and great flavors, this recipe featuring persimmons, walnuts, and a fresh vinaigrette is the way to go.

﻿﻿Brighten up those dreary winter days with this colorful salad that features flavorful persimmons and tangy blue cheese. Persimmons are a great source of vitamin A, and their red pigment, lycopene, is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent heart disease. Walnuts add a tasty crunch—not to mention heart-healthy omega-3s. Pomegranate seeds provide an antioxidant boost.