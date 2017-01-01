Whole-Wheat Sugar Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 For cookies, whisk together first 4 ingredients (through baking soda) in a medium bowl.

Step 2 Beat butter and sugars together in a separate medium bowl until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl, and add the egg white and vanilla and almond extracts; beat until just combined.

Step 3 Add flour mixture, and stir until incorporated. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and chill for at least 4 hours.

Step 4 Preheat oven to 325°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 5 Dust a work surface with flour. Turn out chilled dough directly onto work surface. Roll dough out to a 1/4-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters to cut shapes in dough, and gently transfer them to baking sheets. (You can reroll the scraps, just be sure to chill in between.)

Step 6 Bake cookies for 12 minutes or until set but not browned. Remove cookies from oven, and cool for 5 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 7 For the icing, whisk together all the icing ingredients in a large bowl until completely smooth. Mixture should have consistency of a glaze. (If it's too thin, add a bit more sugar. If it's too thick, add a few more drops of lemon juice.)