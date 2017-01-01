- Calories per serving 179
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 43mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 78mg
- Calcium per serving 92mg
Buttermilk Panna Cotta With Vanilla Bean
Prep: 40 minutes; Chill: 3 hours or overnight.
Velvety and with just a hint of sweetness, this light version of the classic egg-less custard has all the rich creaminess of the original for less than 200 calories per serving. Portion the dessert into festive glasses or bowls and chill overnight for an elegant, no-fuss presentation at your next dinner party. Scatter a few of your favorite berries or seasonal fruit on top for a dash of color and vitamin C.
How to Make It
Place the heavy cream and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Cut the vanilla bean in half lengthwise, and scrape the seeds into the heavy cream. Add the cut vanilla bean to the cream. Bring the mixture to just a boil, and turn off heat. Cover pot, and let steep for 30 minutes.
Sprinkle unflavored gelatin over 1/2 cup cold water in a small bowl. Let the gelatin bloom while the heavy cream mixture is steeping.
Bring heavy cream mixture back to a simmer, and slowly whisk in melted gelatin mixture. Add buttermilk, and whisk until combined.
Pour into individual glasses or bowls, and gently cover with plastic wrap. Chill for about 3 hours or overnight; serve.